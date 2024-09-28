Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.8 %

MOS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other Mosaic news

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

