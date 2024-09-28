Needham & Company LLC Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $310.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of DUOL opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.23. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,727. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

