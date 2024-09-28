Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $945.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

