Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,400 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the August 31st total of 3,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,335.9 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
