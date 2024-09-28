Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,400 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the August 31st total of 3,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,335.9 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Get Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.