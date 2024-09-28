New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.
NGD stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$4.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.91.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$191,123.61. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
