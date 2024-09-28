NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NXE stock opened at C$8.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexGen Energy

)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

