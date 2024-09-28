NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

