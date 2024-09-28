NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target Raised to $6.00

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.51. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in NL Industries by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

