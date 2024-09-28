Northland Capmk Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

SEZL opened at $172.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.41 million and a P/E ratio of 75.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,162.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,412.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,800,162.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,523 shares of company stock valued at $21,951,441 over the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

