Northland Capmk Comments on Sky Harbour Group Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

