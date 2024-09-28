Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 75.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JGH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $13.20.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Articles

