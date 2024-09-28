NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.18) on Thursday. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NWF Group news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,849.42 ($39,969.76). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

