Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.