OPKO Health’s (OPK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

