Oppenheimer Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

