Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.4 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
