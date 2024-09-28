Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 0.4 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

