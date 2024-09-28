Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 509,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

