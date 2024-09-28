Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.
About Park City Group
