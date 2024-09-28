PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 85.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

