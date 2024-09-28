Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 619,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,604. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

