Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.