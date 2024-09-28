Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
