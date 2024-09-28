Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.