Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,203 shares of company stock worth $1,311,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,304.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 274,412 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

