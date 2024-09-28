Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $2.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of PRPL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

