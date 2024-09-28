Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.