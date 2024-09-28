Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

