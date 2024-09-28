Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Cut by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1,859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,529,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

