Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Newmont Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

