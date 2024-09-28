Raymond James Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

TMQ stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$97.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

