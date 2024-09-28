Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.06.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,606,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

