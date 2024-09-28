Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. 18,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,390. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

