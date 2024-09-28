Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,300,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

