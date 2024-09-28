ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.25.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

