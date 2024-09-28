Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

RVNC stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

