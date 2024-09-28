Reviewing Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ellington Credit pays out 331.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Credit N/A 15.19% 2.09% Postal Realty Trust 4.93% 1.10% 0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Credit and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ellington Credit and Postal Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Credit $10.93 million 13.10 $4.56 million $0.29 24.12 Postal Realty Trust $68.45 million 4.83 $3.71 million $0.10 145.80

Ellington Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Postal Realty Trust. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Credit and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ellington Credit currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.22%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.