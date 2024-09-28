Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ribbon Communications
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.