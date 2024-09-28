Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,958,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 12,845,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59,584.0 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $8.75 during midday trading on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

