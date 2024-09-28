Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,958,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 12,845,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59,584.0 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $8.75 during midday trading on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.
About Rightmove
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.