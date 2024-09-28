RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.16 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.