Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Stock Up 0.2 %

Riskified stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.