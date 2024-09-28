Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.77.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
