Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

