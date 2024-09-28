Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

