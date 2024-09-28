Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RMCA opened at $25.39 on Friday. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

