Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
RMCA opened at $25.39 on Friday. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.39.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a support level?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.