Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

