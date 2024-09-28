Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Scholastic stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
