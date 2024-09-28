Scott Grassmyer Sells 1,495 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OXM opened at $86.44 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $113.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

