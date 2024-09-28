SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
