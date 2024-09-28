Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of STRNY opened at $35.78 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

