Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of STRNY opened at $35.78 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.