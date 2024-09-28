Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.17) price objective on shares of AG.L in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
