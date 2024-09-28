Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Life Science REIT (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Life Science REIT
Life Science REIT Stock Performance
