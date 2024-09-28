Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Life Science REIT (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

Life Science REIT stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.50 million, a PE ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99).

