Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Drops By 40.7%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 745,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.