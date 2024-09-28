Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 50.0%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

